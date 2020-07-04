Toronto restaurant writes hilarious letter welcoming patrons back

Slowly but surely, restaurants and bars around Toronto are reopening for patio service with restrictions and one spot is looking to let customers know what to expect in a way that sticks.

"Welcome back! We missed you!" begins a letter written by co-owner of Drom Taberna Thom Fitzgerald posted on its newly-reopened back patio. It was discovered by Reddit user rush552 who shared it to the r/toronto page.

"We wanted to have some sort of set of guidelines for people when they came back in," Fitzgerald told blogTO. "I was writing things out and it seemed very sterile."

"So I just kind of played around with it. I always write notes to different staff members for end-of-nights and I use that same language just to make things more fun."

Over the course of the pandemic shutdown that saw food and drink establishments suspend dine-in service, Drom Taberna created a full European-style deli inside where people can pick up take-home goods.

Yesterday the bar celebrated the reopening of its back patio at the corner of Queen and Augusta under Stage 2 of reopening.

"It's definitely exciting to see people again from a distance," said Fitzgerald.

"With the letter, I wanted to show people a sense of what's fun in hospitality while also looking out for their safety and the safety of the staff."