15 cake delivery options in Toronto

Cake delivery in Toronto is the perfect sweet treat to help us get through the ongoing pandemic. If you have to stay home it's best to be supplied with copious amounts of fluffy cake and buttercream.

Here are some bakeries offering cake delivery in Toronto.

To place an order for delivery give the bakery a call directly. You can select from vanilla, chocolate, red velvet and carrot cakes in 5" and 7" sizes. There delivery boundaries fall between Keele, Lakeshore, Eglinton and Highway 427.

The Liberty Village bakery temporarily shutdown due to the pandemic but will resume operations May 20. Cakes for delivery can be preordered now on their website.

All delivery at this popular bakeshop is actually done by the owner herself. You can order online one of their epic unicorn cakes or even opt to donate a cake to a frontline worker.

The popular bakery near Yonge & Dundas updates their website daily with cake offerings available. Select from menu items like Blueberry Lemon Dream and Matchamisu. Cakes come in slices, 8" and 10" options. No-contact delivery will run you $4.99.

The popular bakery in Corso Italia is now offering home delivery to all of its hungry patrons. Among the vast array offerings is cakes like Tiramisu, Black Forest and Tutto Frutta. All orders can be made online.

Score a cake for delivery from this vegan spot through either DoorDash or their own GTA delivery. Cakes are available in flavours like Campfire and Funfetti.

Shop from multiple locations of the popular bakery chain online. Wholes cakes are available for delivery at all of their locations in flavours like Red Velvet and Matcha Tiramisu.

Delivery for this Kosher bakery in North York is only available through UberEats. 8" cakes available in flavours like Birthday Cake.

If you're hankering for some vegan and gluten-free cake options look no further. They offer delivery Monday to Friday all over Toronto and the GTA. Cakes are available in a range of flavours and designs and all can be purchased on their website.

The North York bakery has a selection of unique cakes available for delivery all over Toronto and the GTA. Fees for orders vary on delivery location.

One of Toronto's favourite bakeries just reopened and is offering delivery for the very first time. Cakes range in 6", 8" and 10" sizes and be ordered via their website every Friday at 9 a.m. and will be delivered the following week. Minimum order for delivery is $65.

Vanilla and Cookies & Cream are just among some of cake flavours available for delivery at the Cabbagetown bakery. To place an order contact the bakery direct via text or email.

After closing down due to the pandemic the Scarborough bakery as since reopened and is now offering delivery. Shop from a wide assortment of adorable cakes online.

The Thornhill bakery delivers their tasty cakes all over Toronto and the GTA. All orders for cakes must be phone in but all their sizes and flavour offerings can be found online.

To order a whole cake from this popular Greek bakery in Pape Village you'll have to use Uber Eats. Choose from options like Oreo, Caramel and Vanilla.