25 great takeout restaurants in Toronto that don't do delivery

Takeout in Toronto is essential right now when you want something quick or your budget doesn't allow for delivery charges and service fees. And in many Toronto neighbourhoods some restaurants are also avoiding the hefty fees charged by the delivery apps by exclusively offering takeout.

Here are some restaurants in Toronto where you can get great takeout right now, but not delivery.

Place an order for Vietnamese food like dumplings, croquettes, wings and prawns with Vit Beo and they'll give you an individual pickup time.

Get contact-free pickup of familiar baked goods like pies and tarts from Home Baking Co.

Pick up Italian groceries and grab-and-go cafe fare from Terroni sibling space Spaccio.

The Ellery is serving up a takeout menu of burgers, fried chicken, spaghetti, wings and more.

The Davenport and next-door sister restaurant Annabelle have been doing takeout-only pasta and pizza, sometimes with two-for-one deals.

The Ossington Stop has been offering takeout Russian food like cabbage rolls and borsch.

Preorder from a limited menu to pick up food from steakhouse Harry's.

Pick up the popular burger from the menu at Irish pub Whelan's Gate.

Vietnamese-style baguettes are available for takeaway only from Baguette & Co.

Thai Nyyom is serving their menu of chicken rice and khao soi for pickup only.

Scotland Yard opens up for a brief period to serve pub grub like fish n' chips, wings, fries, Guinness beef stew and turkey clubs for takeout.

Walk up to GB Hand-Pulled Noodles to pick up a filling bowl of beef noodle soup.

You can still grab Egyptian sandwiches and brunch fare by picking up takeout from Maha's.

The Depanneur is undertaking a unique venture by offering food prepared by a rotating cast of chefs for pickup.

Get your hand-rolled bagel fix by ordering for pickup from Primrose Bagel.

Foxley has been offering an upscale takeout menu with items like ceviche and grilled ribs as well as wine.

Get classy with your takeout by picking up items like sashimi, agnolotti and cocktails from Alo.

Tuk Tuk Canteen has started up project Ding-a-Wing serving chicken and sides.

Mark's Pizzas has gourmet pizza available for takeout with classic toppings like mushrooms and pepperoni.

Bagel shop Lox + Schmear has been operating pickup pop-ups providing their smoked fish.

Pick up the gourmand essentials from Bar Piquette: bread, cheese and wine.

Some of the global cuisine stalls at World Food Market are still open for takeout.

Pick up Italian classics like salads, lasagna and pizza from Roberto's Ristorante.

Abbot Pub & Fare is offering stick-to-your-ribs bar fare like wings, mac n' cheese, curries, burgers and schnitzel for pickup.