Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 59 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
best takeout toronto

25 great takeout restaurants in Toronto that don't do delivery

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 59 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Takeout in Toronto is essential right now when you want something quick or your budget doesn't allow for delivery charges and service fees. And in many Toronto neighbourhoods some restaurants are also avoiding the hefty fees charged by the delivery apps by exclusively offering takeout.

Here are some restaurants in Toronto where you can get great takeout right now, but not delivery.

Bloorcourt

Place an order for Vietnamese food like dumplings, croquettes, wings and prawns with Vit Beo and they'll give you an individual pickup time.

Bloordale

Get contact-free pickup of familiar baked goods like pies and tarts from Home Baking Co.

Corktown

Pick up Italian groceries and grab-and-go cafe fare from Terroni sibling space Spaccio.

Danforth East

The Ellery is serving up a takeout menu of burgers, fried chicken, spaghetti, wings and more.

Davenport Village

The Davenport and next-door sister restaurant Annabelle have been doing takeout-only pasta and pizza, sometimes with two-for-one deals.

Dundas West

The Ossington Stop has been offering takeout Russian food like cabbage rolls and borsch.

Etobicoke

Preorder from a limited menu to pick up food from steakhouse Harry's.

High Park

Pick up the popular burger from the menu at Irish pub Whelan's Gate.

Junction

Vietnamese-style baguettes are available for takeaway only from Baguette & Co.

Junction Triangle

Thai Nyyom is serving their menu of chicken rice and khao soi for pickup only.

King East

Scotland Yard opens up for a brief period to serve pub grub like fish n' chips, wings, fries, Guinness beef stew and turkey clubs for takeout.

Leslieville 

Walk up to GB Hand-Pulled Noodles to pick up a filling bowl of beef noodle soup.

Little India

You can still grab Egyptian sandwiches and brunch fare by picking up takeout from Maha's.

Little Italy

The Depanneur is undertaking a unique venture by offering food prepared by a rotating cast of chefs for pickup.

Oakwood Village

Get your hand-rolled bagel fix by ordering for pickup from Primrose Bagel.

Ossington

Foxley has been offering an upscale takeout menu with items like ceviche and grilled ribs as well as wine.

Queen West 

Get classy with your takeout by picking up items like sashimi, agnolotti and cocktails from Alo.

Roncesvalles

Tuk Tuk Canteen has started up project Ding-a-Wing serving chicken and sides.

Scarborough

Mark's Pizzas has gourmet pizza available for takeout with classic toppings like mushrooms and pepperoni.

St. Clair West

Bagel shop Lox + Schmear has been operating pickup pop-ups providing their smoked fish.

West Queen West

Pick up the gourmand essentials from Bar Piquette: bread, cheese and wine.

WE'RE DOING WINE AND FOOD TAKE OUT THIS WEEKEND! Thanks for all of your kind words and support during this strange and scary time. We miss you too! We're taking orders for food and wine pickup this Saturday and Sunday, 1-5. Swipe through for this week's offerings! HERE'S HOW IT WORKS: Send your order to info@barpiquette.com by midnight on Friday for Saturday pickup, or midnight on Saturday for Sunday pickup (no walk-ins). Please indicate what day you plan to pick up and your method of payment. You can pay by debit or credit using tap when you pick up your order (no cash!), or send us your credit card info (name on card, number, expiry, CVC) We'll confirm your order and let you know when it'll be ready for pickup. SOME GROUND RULES: We will be following appropriate social distancing rules and keeping everything clean, and insist that you do the same. If a line forms, please keep your distance (6 feet!) from others who may be waiting. If you are sick, stay home. If you break the rules, you won't be served. According to AGCO regulations, food MUST be ordered with wine, no minors will be served alcohol, and the person who paid for the order must pick it up themselves. All wines and some food items are limited, and we'll fill orders based on who requested them first (if we sell out of something you've requested, we'll let you know in advance and suggest an alternative!).

A post shared by Piquette (@barpiquette) on

Yonge & Dundas

Some of the global cuisine stalls at World Food Market are still open for takeout.

Yonge & Eglinton

Pick up Italian classics like salads, lasagna and pizza from Roberto's Ristorante.

Yonge and Lawrence

Abbot Pub & Fare is offering stick-to-your-ribs bar fare like wings, mac n' cheese, curries, burgers and schnitzel for pickup.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Davenport

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

25 great takeout restaurants in Toronto that don't do delivery

Recipes from Toronto chefs and restaurants are now compiled in a free online cookbook

Toronto's iconic Dumpling House is doing delivery for the first time ever

Toronto restaurant victim of 4 recent break-ins and owner says police not doing enough

Toronto restaurant is paying it forward with free meals

This is what it's like trying to launch a new restaurant in Toronto during the pandemic

Toronto meal pick-up app Ritual is slashing its workforce in half

Some grocery stores in Toronto suspend delivery because they can't keep up with demand