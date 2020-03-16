Some Toronto restaurants have decided to shut down due to coronavirus pandemic

Although restaurants and bars in Toronto haven't yet been ordered to shut down by the government, many are taking matters into their own hands and opting to close in an attempt to flatten the curve.

As quickly as posts swept across social media announcing the efforts of restaurants and bars to be extra squeaky clean in all the proper ways, dozens of high profile Toronto restaurants began posting that they would be closed for the foreseeable future.

This includes a ton of well-known heavyweights, so check out your favourite restaurant's feed because you just might not be dining there for a while.

Posts to social media that have even included video announcements have been heavy-hearted, emphasizing that these decisions have not been made lightly and that there are other ways to support local businesses while still maintaining social distancing.

Jen Agg is closing all of her restaurants (Bar Vendetta, Grey Gardens and Rhum Corner). In her words, "If you don't give people places to go, maybe they'll just stay home."

Oyster Boy, Donna's, Wise Bar, Elvy & Flo, Dreyfus, Cherry Street Bar-B-Que, Lee, Tacos Rico, Skyline, Bar Poet, The Walton, 3 Speed, Miss Pippa's, Buena Copa, The Little Jerry, Favorites and Emma's Country Kitchen are just some of the other restaurants, bars and cafes temporarily closing their doors.

Some restaurants are advising supporters to buy gift certificates at this time to use at a later date. Oyster Boy is even offering wholesale oysters for pickup to shuck at home. Others are working on offering pickup, delivery and catering options.

Many have plans to reopen in April, but of course are closely monitoring the situation and paying attention to health authorities to figure out next steps.