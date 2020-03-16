Some Toronto restaurants have decided to shut down due to coronavirus pandemic
Although restaurants and bars in Toronto haven't yet been ordered to shut down by the government, many are taking matters into their own hands and opting to close in an attempt to flatten the curve.
As quickly as posts swept across social media announcing the efforts of restaurants and bars to be extra squeaky clean in all the proper ways, dozens of high profile Toronto restaurants began posting that they would be closed for the foreseeable future.
***PLEASE READ*** Hey everyone. We are as shook about what’s going on right now as much as anybody else. This is no joke. We respect and support anybody who is taking steps to safeguard the health and wellbeing of themselves and their communities , even if that means staying at home and not going out to eat. But we also have to be real. We had 91 cancellations last night in a restaurant that only seats 50 people. We simply cannot stay open with that type of drop in sales. With this in mind, we’ve decided to cease regular business operations effective today, Sunday March 15th. There will be no in-restaurant service until the situation normalizes. However, we are working on ways to get the good stuff to you in other ways including Ritual, Uber Eats, pickup orders through Resy and catering. All of these should be up and running by the end of the week and will be our lifeline until things calm down. It also goes without saying that we have always maintained a high level of cleanliness and hygiene in the kitchen, but are particularly careful now. We sanitize work surfaces every 30-60 mins. We wash our hands religiously. We take all the steps outlined by Health Canada to minimize risk to ourselves and our clients If you believe in what we are doing and want us to keep doing what we do, please support us through these avenues if you can. -xxo Favorites
This includes a ton of well-known heavyweights, so check out your favourite restaurant's feed because you just might not be dining there for a while.
We are closing for two weeks due to the risks associated with COVID - 19. We will miss all of you. Being together is at the centre of everything we do. It is with heavy hearts that we are taking this step. However, we are very concerned by the high rates of new infections in Ontario. We think it is vital to keep our staff, our community and ourselves as isolated as possible from potential contact with the COVID - 19 virus. We are monitoring the risks continually, and will reopen as soon as we have the all clear. Please keep yourselves safe and healthy. With affection, Ann and Perry
Posts to social media that have even included video announcements have been heavy-hearted, emphasizing that these decisions have not been made lightly and that there are other ways to support local businesses while still maintaining social distancing.
Jen Agg is closing all of her restaurants (Bar Vendetta, Grey Gardens and Rhum Corner). In her words, "If you don't give people places to go, maybe they'll just stay home."
Hi Everyone, I am writing to let you know what @honest_weight has decided to do in response to COVID-19. We are closed as of today, aiming to re-open April 7th (roughly in line with the scheduled school closures in Ontario). This decision was not easy to make and was made in consultation with my team. Our goal is to be mindful of the need for social distancing now and my priority is the health of our staff and customers. We love what we do, and we love our customers. We look forward to serving you in the weeks ahead. Much love to all, and in particular, to all the doctors and nurses who face difficult days and weeks ahead. Victoria #flattenthecurve
Oyster Boy, Donna's, Wise Bar, Elvy & Flo, Dreyfus, Cherry Street Bar-B-Que, Lee, Tacos Rico, Skyline, Bar Poet, The Walton, 3 Speed, Miss Pippa's, Buena Copa, The Little Jerry, Favorites and Emma's Country Kitchen are just some of the other restaurants, bars and cafes temporarily closing their doors.
We decided against take out—but understand the choice to do it—after discussing it a LOT because it feels counterintuitive to social distancing which ONCE AGAIN IS HUGELY IMPORTANT ESPECIALLY THE NEXT TWO WEEKS. But we’d LOVE it if you can show your support by purchasing a gift certificate to use later. Please email info@greygardens.ca for GG rhumcorner@gmail.com for Rhum and CB info@leswan.ca for Swan and info@barvendetta.com for Vendetta SO COOL THAT THERES A MIX OF .com and .ca!
Some restaurants are advising supporters to buy gift certificates at this time to use at a later date. Oyster Boy is even offering wholesale oysters for pickup to shuck at home. Others are working on offering pickup, delivery and catering options.
Many have plans to reopen in April, but of course are closely monitoring the situation and paying attention to health authorities to figure out next steps.
Hector Vasquez at The Little Jerry
Join the conversation Load comments