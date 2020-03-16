Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
toronto restaurants bars closed coronavirus

Some Toronto restaurants have decided to shut down due to coronavirus pandemic

Although restaurants and bars in Toronto haven't yet been ordered to shut down by the government, many are taking matters into their own hands and opting to close in an attempt to flatten the curve.

As quickly as posts swept across social media announcing the efforts of restaurants and bars to be extra squeaky clean in all the proper ways, dozens of high profile Toronto restaurants began posting that they would be closed for the foreseeable future.

***PLEASE READ*** Hey everyone. We are as shook about what’s going on right now as much as anybody else. This is no joke. We respect and support anybody who is taking steps to safeguard the health and wellbeing of themselves and their communities , even if that means staying at home and not going out to eat. But we also have to be real. We had 91 cancellations last night in a restaurant that only seats 50 people. We simply cannot stay open with that type of drop in sales. With this in mind, we’ve decided to cease regular business operations effective today, Sunday March 15th. There will be no in-restaurant service until the situation normalizes. However, we are working on ways to get the good stuff to you in other ways including Ritual, Uber Eats, pickup orders through Resy and catering. All of these should be up and running by the end of the week and will be our lifeline until things calm down. It also goes without saying that we have always maintained a high level of cleanliness and hygiene in the kitchen, but are particularly careful now. We sanitize work surfaces every 30-60 mins. We wash our hands religiously. We take all the steps outlined by Health Canada to minimize risk to ourselves and our clients If you believe in what we are doing and want us to keep doing what we do, please support us through these avenues if you can. -xxo Favorites

A post shared by Favorites Thai BBQ (@myfavethai) on

This includes a ton of well-known heavyweights, so check out your favourite restaurant's feed because you just might not be dining there for a while.

Posts to social media that have even included video announcements have been heavy-hearted, emphasizing that these decisions have not been made lightly and that there are other ways to support local businesses while still maintaining social distancing.

Jen Agg is closing all of her restaurants (Bar Vendetta, Grey Gardens and Rhum Corner). In her words, "If you don't give people places to go, maybe they'll just stay home."

Oyster Boy, Donna's, Wise Bar, Elvy & Flo, Dreyfus, Cherry Street Bar-B-Que, Lee, Tacos Rico, Skyline, Bar Poet, The Walton, 3 Speed, Miss Pippa's, Buena Copa, The Little Jerry, Favorites and Emma's Country Kitchen are just some of the other restaurants, bars and cafes temporarily closing their doors.

Some restaurants are advising supporters to buy gift certificates at this time to use at a later date. Oyster Boy is even offering wholesale oysters for pickup to shuck at home. Others are working on offering pickup, delivery and catering options.

#closed to #flattenthecurve #updates to come #besafe

A post shared by Oyster Boy (@oysterboytoronto) on

Many have plans to reopen in April, but of course are closely monitoring the situation and paying attention to health authorities to figure out next steps.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Little Jerry

