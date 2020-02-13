Eat & Drink
family day brunch

21 restaurants for Family Day brunch in Toronto

Restaurants for family day brunch in Toronto can take a Monday to the next level. Some spots are even celebrating the occasion in fun, surprising ways. 

Here are my picks for restaurants for family day brunch in Toronto for 2020. 

Madame Levant

This Leslieville Levantine restaurant will be doing a family tasting platter special that's perfect for sharing. 

Sophie's Kitchen

Family day will be the last day to snag the gingerbread pancake special at this restaurant near Bayview and Eglinton.

Sisters & Co.

Dundas West has this restaurant where brunch includes eggs benny, pancakes, and some of the city's best waffles, with an Asian fusion twist. 

The Green Wood

Leslieville and King West locations of this restaurant will be serving half portions of kid friendly dishes like grilled cheese or scrambled eggs with bacon. 

Almond Butterfly

Get free drip coffee with any brunch entree at this Dundas West gluten free cafe and bakery. 

family day brunch

Gather with a group over omelettes at French spot Maison Selby. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Mildred's Temple

Head to Liberty Village for a tried and true brunch at this spacious restaurant serving some of the city's fluffiest blueberry pancakes.

Starving Artist

Waffles are the way to go for everyone in the fam, so take the whole group to mount pleasant, Runnymede or St. Clair West locations of this restaurant that specializes in them. 

Gladstone Hotel

Eggs benny will be on special for brunch in the cafe of this historic hotel on West Queen West.

The Good Fork

Pancakes and huevos rancheros await at this large all-day restaurant on Dundas West. 

Old School

This Dundas West brunch spot will be open until 5 p.m. on Family Day for all your flapjack needs.

family day brunch toronto

Pancakes are a go-to item for brunch at The Good Fork. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Hanabusa

Try Japanese soufflé pancakes for brunch at this Kensington cafe that provides the perfect backdrop for family portraits. 

Bodega Henriette on Gerrard

The King East location of this brunch spot will be closed, but the Gerrard location will be open and serving their weekday breakfast and lunch menu. 

Dirty Food

Get to this Junction restaurant before 2 p.m. for a taste of their beet caesars and eggs benny. 

Morning After

Families can feast on sharing platters and $6 mimosas followed by free candy shots and desserts at this Liberty Village restaurant. 

Boom

Spend Family Day in your jammies with a pyjama party happening at Little Italy, St. Clair West and Eglinton West locations of this dressed-down breakfast spot.

family day brunch toronto

Sit pretty at Hanabusa, a purveyor of Japanese pancakes. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Maison Selby

Brunch specials will be available at this French restaurant housed in an historic building near Sherbourne station.

NextDoor

Main Street in Markham has this restaurant for pancakes with toppings that go way beyond maple syrup.

Future Bistro

All-day breakfast will be served until 11 p.m. at this reliable Annex cafe and bar.

Donlands Diner

This East York diner that's been around for over 50 years will be open until 9 p.m. for all your comfort food needs, including breakfast.

El Catrin

This Latin American restaurant in the Distillery District is opening an hour early for their outdoor winter brunch challenge on Family Day.

Ramona's Kitchen

Hit up Thornhill or Annex locations of this restaurant for blueberry or banana Nutella pancakes.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Almond Butterfly

