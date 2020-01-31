Ridiculously huge crowds show up for free Oreo cookie pop-up in Toronto

To market the recent release of its Most Stuf cookie — which has the icing-to-biscuit ratio that dreams are made of — Oreo has opened up a specialty shop in Toronto's Union Station.

Deemed the OREO Stuf Shoppe, the pop-up carries a selection of existing flavours of Oreos as well as some one-of-a-kind variations (but nothing else), all for free.

Quite predictably, people have been coming out in droves to wait in massive lines from the wee hours of the morning to get their hands on the treats, because Toronto just loves a lineup.

The main draw is the novelty aspect, of course — types of Oreos you can't get anywhere else in the world? We're in. The pop-up is also only on for three days, so cookie fans are eager to swipe up the goodies while they can. And the fact that everything is free sure doesn't hurt, either.

Flavours include Oreos covered in popcorn, pretzels, cayenne pepper, coffee and gold chocolatey coating, among others.

But many would call the lines for a few free cookies a little absurd.

Union Station line up for #OREO pop up to try new flavours. BYOmilk pic.twitter.com/eXCv7jEfqh — Stephanie Matteis (@CBCsteph) January 30, 2020

The location is admittedly super cute, decked out in blue and white, with sweet treats and Oreo branding galore. The staff even wear little chefs hats, and there is some very Instagrammable tiling underfoot that reads "Oreo."

If you're willing to brave the line, the Stuf Shoppe is open beneath the Great Hall in Union Station until 8 p.m. today, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow. But a trip to your local grocery store for a normal box of Oreos may be the more sensible move.