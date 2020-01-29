Toronto is getting a store that only has OREO cookies

Whether you're a life long Oreo fan, or the cookie just serves as a nostalgic trip to your childhood, you'll probably be excited about a new store that is opening in Union Station this week.

The OREO Stuf Shoppe is coming to the Union Spaces for three days only from January 30 through to February 1st. The shoppe will be offering people passing by a sample of specialty Oreo creations free of charge.

According to Oreo, limited editions of flavours,from savoury to sweet, will be making appearances at The OREO Stuf Shoppe over the three day pop-up. Some flavour combinations that will be at Union Station are not available anywhere else in the world.

The shoppe is all in honour of the return of the OREO Most Stuf cookie.

The store will be located in the Front Street Promenade of Union station, which is located beneath the Great Hall.