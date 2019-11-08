People in Toronto are lining up to buy cake from a vending machine before noon

It's only been a few days since the vending machines containing sweets from Carlo's Bake Shop appeared in Toronto's PATH without warning, and already residents are lining up to get their hands on the overpriced slices of cake.

A tweet from earlier today shows a fairly lengthy lineup of people waiting to purchase a slice at one of the three machines at 8:30 a.m. this morning.

People were lining up to buy cake from the Carlo's Bake Shop vending machine in Toronto this morning - 📹 @nbellotoronto #Toronto pic.twitter.com/SifDPjwy2b — blogTO (@blogTO) November 8, 2019

And those willing to wait in line for a slice of cake clearly aren't on a budget either, because each slice sells for an excessive $8.99.

They're only restocked once daily, and they've been selling out consistently since they appeared.

Toronto’s new Cake Boss vending machine is already completely sold out of cakes #Toronto https://t.co/SPbdPPX707 pic.twitter.com/jmQQXDjQSz — blogTO (@blogTO) November 6, 2019

Each machine contains 160 slices of cake. So, if every slice is sold daily, that means Carlo's Bake Shop — the family bakery of Buddy Valastro and the location where the hit TLC show Cake Boss is filmed — is making $4,315.20 a day on the slices alone.

The machines also have space for eight full-size cakes.

The three machines are located near the food courts of Richmond-Adelaide Centre, the Royal Bank Plaza and Waterpark Place and each one holds a selection of rainbow, red velvet, chocolate and carrot cake.

This is the first time the shop has had an outpost in Canada, so it's no wonder people are showing up en masse to get a taste.

And if these machines are anything like the other American company that recently opened in Toronto, expect the lineups to last.