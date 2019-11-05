The world famous Cake Boss now has vending machines in Toronto

If you're a fan of celebrity chefs and rainbow desserts, get ready to celebrate: Toronto is now home to some of the best cake in the world, courtesy of the Cake Boss himself.

Three new cake vending machines from Carlo's Bake Shop — the family bakery of Buddy Valastro and the location where the hit TLC show Cake Boss is filmed — popped up without warning yesterday in Toronto's PATH.

Located near the food courts of Richmond-Adelaide Centre, the Royal Bank Plaza and Waterpark Place, the machines offer a selection of fresh Hoboken-style cake slices that are replenished daily.

Sweets lovers can choose between rainbow, red velvet, chocolate and carrot cake on demand.

The famous shop, which started in Hoboken, New Jersey, currently has 13 locations across the U.S., including in New York City, Las Vegas, and Santa Monica.

Though Carlo's famous desserts are available for purchase online and can be shipped worldwide, this is the first time the shop has had an outpost in Canada.

Toronto just got three new cake vending machines from Carlo's Bakery https://t.co/xH1ledj2yl #Toronto pic.twitter.com/77c5VORKSQ — blogTO (@blogTO) November 5, 2019

The colourful cakes are already drawing a lot of attention, but the celebrity brand doesn't come cheap: slices will set you back $8.99 apiece. Cake for lunch, anyone?