Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
chick fil a toronto line

There are still super long lines at Chick-Fil-A in Toronto months after opening

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
It would appear as though protests, counter-protests, die-ins and even literal vermin aren't enough to scare people away from the controversial new Chick-fil-A location in Toronto.

The Georgia-based fast food chain, known for its chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and notoriously homophobic CEO, opened its first Canadian store exactly two months ago at Yonge and Bloor Streets.

It's been lined up around the block ever since, bustling from opening time at 7 a.m. until it closing time at 10 p.m. — but never on Sundays, mind you. Chick-fil-A does not operate on the Lord's Day.

The company's Sunday rule, mandated by Chick-fil-A's hyper-Christian founder Truett Cathy as a way to honour God, is said to cost as much as $1 billion per year in sales. 

Donations to anti-LGBT hate groups, statements denouncing same-sex marriage, and accusations of discriminatory hiring practices have further cost the company countless customers through boycotts and bad press.

It took only eight days for activists to shut down Chick-fil-A's first location in the U.K. last month and yet, somehow, the joint is still thriving in Canada — and only steps away from Toronto's Church and Wellesley village at that.

How?

To some people, the answer is obvious: Fried chicken (with a side of cluelesness, maybe?)

Others are baffled by the sheer volume of people queuing up, waiting in line for hours to patronize Chick-fil-A despite all of the controversy.

"I walked by a Toronto Chick-fil-A today and was disturbed to see a line up out the door," tweeted video game expert Ajay Fry on Saturday.

"I wanted to ask the folks in line if they were unaware or aware and apathetic to the companies awful ownership and affiliations."

"They tried opening in the U.K. and had to close within like... a week? I think?" replied one of Fry's followers. "Because nobody would stand for their shit. Between this and the TPL I’m feeling real let down by Toronto right now."

"I think that a lot of them are aware," replied another. "It seems to have become a destination of choice for edgelords looking to 'Own libs'."

"I'm tempted to walk past and flip off everyone in line."

