Mouse spotted inside Chick-fil-A's first Toronto location

Toronto's first Chick-fil-A isn't even open yet, and already it's created enough controversy to last a lifetime.

Major protests are already planned for the opening day of the restaurant, as many feel the company is unwelcome in Toronto due to its ties to LGBTQ2 hate groups.

Now, on top of all that, a mouse has just been spotted inside the brand new restaurant.

The new location at 1 Bloor Street East has been slowly leading on that they're preparing to open.

What was once an entirely blocked off storefront is now open for the public to see, but that might not have been such a great idea.

A video posted online shows someone standing outside and filming a mouse crawling around inside through the window.

While it's not uncommon for restaurants in Toronto to struggle with small amounts of pests or mice, a mouse crawling around before the store even opens is not a great look.

And let's be honest, Chick-fil-A definitely doesn't need any new controversies if they plan to be successful in a city that still can't decide if they want them here.