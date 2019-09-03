There's a huge protest planned for the Chick-fil-A opening in Toronto

The opening of Chick-fil-A's first Canadian location is quickly approaching in Toronto, and it's become pretty clear the spot will be met with both fried chicken-lovers and angry protesters alike.

The American chain is known for its beloved chicken sandwiches as well as ties to anti-LGBTQ2 groups, so it seems only natural reactions would be mixed.

Still, when the restaurant opens this Friday, the lineup of hungry customers will be met with activists from local grassroots organization Liberation TO.

Liberation TO is the organization behind many of Toronto's most-talked-about animal rights protests, but this time they're taking on homophobia as well.

Activists will be on site starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, the exact time the store opens for the first time, to protest the company's anti-LGBTQ2 actions as well as the fact that they sell chicken.

UPDATE: PROTEST AT CHICK-FIL-A



Meet 10am for briefing

10:30am PROTEST!



Address: 1 Bloor Street East



Chick-fil-a has a history of being anti-lgbtq and donating money to anti-lgbtq organizations. Not only that but… https://t.co/0PHMBTdsHq — LiberationTO (@LiberationTo) August 31, 2019

"Oppression can take many forms, and Chick-fil-A’s actions against the LGBTQ+ and other communities are just one example," Liberation TO organizer Emmett Genser said in a press release.

"When a company’s business is to exploit and kill chickens for profit, it is founded in a violent ideology. Violence is not always physical, and the politics that Chick-fil-A advocates for are just that."

Chick-fil-A has dealt with protesters before, and the company has even hired a specific lobbier in Toronto to aid with a "smooth transition" and "to facilitate open dialogue."

Liberation TO says they're urging the public to boycott Chick-fil-A and join the protest against them.

Activists will be demonstrating at the store opening all weekend long.

"We are protesting the new store on opening weekend,"said organizer Johanna Nikoletos, "asking the public not to support discrimination and violence, and instead to support a local LGBTQ charity or animal sanctuary."