People are already planning to boycott Chick-fil-A when it opens in Toronto

The first Chick-fil-A location is about to open in Toronto, and angry residents are already preparing to boycott.

The American fast food chain is known for two things: serving delicious chicken and a notoriously homophobic CEO named Dan Cathy.

While some love the food so much they're willing to look past the company's moral defaults, others aren't quite so forgiving.

"This is a sad day for Toronto. Anti LGBTQ folks are not welcome in our city. Chick-fil-A has bankrolled multiple anti-gay groups and we have to make our voices heard," one Twitter user wrote.

Some LGBTQ+ activists have clear plans to boycott the restaurant, saying their hateful actions and beliefs have no place in a tolerant city like Toronto.

Dear fellow LGBTQ2: this is an ALERT.



Chick-fil-A is opening in Toronto any day. As you probably know, this company is American and funds anti-LGBTG2 groups and campaigns.



Do not eat here. Forbid your friends and colleagues from eating here.



They are not welcome in Canada. pic.twitter.com/PxMvd9zBQG — Mike Gibbs 🏳️‍🌈 (@Mikeggibbs) August 21, 2019

Many aren't just boycotting, they're also encouraging others to do the same.

If you stand in line for @ChickfilA or visit their establishment, I will judge you. I will label you. I will shame you. We have enough anti-LGBTQ2 businesses and people in Canada. We don’t need to support an American one as well. #Toronto #Topoli #Onpoli #Cdnpoli — Michelle Jones (@maej43) August 21, 2019

Some are also questioning the location of the new restaurant, as its address of 1 Bloor Street East sits eerily close to the Church-Wellesley Village.

.@ChickfilA I see you're opening in Toronto, right next to the gay village.



... — Raj Patel (@Rajio) August 21, 2019

Toronto residents are also encouraging people to find alternative ways to satisfy their fried chicken cravings.

"Chick-fil-A is opening its first outlet in Toronto at Bloor and Yonge. They are an anti-LGBTG2 American group. Just saying. If you are hankering for chicken, consider Canadian alternatives like Swiss Chalet, Mary Brown’s, St. Hubert," one user wrote on Twitter.

According to photos posted online, construction on the location appears to be more-or-less complete and it's likely to open any day now.

Only time will tell whether it'll be swarmed by hungry chicken-lovers, angry protesters, or both.