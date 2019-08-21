Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
chick fil a toronto

People are already planning to boycott Chick-fil-A when it opens in Toronto

The first Chick-fil-A location is about to open in Toronto, and angry residents are already preparing to boycott. 

The American fast food chain is known for two things: serving delicious chicken and a notoriously homophobic CEO named Dan Cathy

While some love the food so much they're willing to look past the company's moral defaults, others aren't quite so forgiving. 

"This is a sad day for Toronto. Anti LGBTQ folks are not welcome in our city. Chick-fil-A has bankrolled multiple anti-gay groups and we have to make our voices heard," one Twitter user wrote

Some LGBTQ+ activists have clear plans to boycott the restaurant, saying their hateful actions and beliefs have no place in a tolerant city like Toronto. 

Many aren't just boycotting, they're also encouraging others to do the same. 

Some are also questioning the location of the new restaurant, as its address of 1 Bloor Street East sits eerily close to the Church-Wellesley Village. 

Toronto residents are also encouraging people to find alternative ways to satisfy their fried chicken cravings. 

"Chick-fil-A is opening its first outlet in Toronto at Bloor and Yonge. They are an anti-LGBTG2 American group. Just saying. If you are hankering for chicken, consider Canadian alternatives like Swiss Chalet, Mary Brown’s, St. Hubert," one user wrote on Twitter

According to photos posted online, construction on the location appears to be more-or-less complete and it's likely to open any day now. 

Only time will tell whether it'll be swarmed by hungry chicken-lovers, angry protesters, or both. 

