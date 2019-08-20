Toronto's first Chick-fil-A location is about to open

The world's most controversial chicken chain is about to open in Toronto, and the city is filled with both excitement and disgust.

Toronto residents are either counting down the days until the fried chicken spot opens it's first Canadian location, or they're getting ready to boycott it because of CEO Dan Cathy's notoriously homophobic beliefs and practices.

Either way, Canada's first Chick-fil-A location will be open soon enough.

A few months ago, the chain revealed the location of its forthcoming Toronto restaurant.

They announced it would be housed in Yorkville's 1 Bloor Street East building at the corner of Yonge and Bloor, but an exact opening date was never released.

Based on a few new details, it looks like it could be any day now.

Photos of the outdoor sign wrapped in paper as well as shots of the ready-looking interior have been posted to social media, and it looks like construction on the restaurant is nearly or entirely complete.

One tweet also indicates that employees have already picked up their uniforms.

The chick fil a employees had their uniform pickup today. We’re getting closer to opening, Toronto! pic.twitter.com/3PlHmmsLdG — KingKaylan (@kaylanreece) August 19, 2019

Another tweet speculates the restaurant will likely open between between August 26 and September 6.

Chick Fil A Toronto will be opening very soon, likely between Aug 26 — Sept 6. 🍔🇨🇦



— @sftyplus Exclusive pic.twitter.com/vq730WY6JE — DUNCAN (@sftyduncan) August 19, 2019

Either way, it's looking like it'll be pretty soon.

Back when the company initially made the announcement they'd be opening in Toronto, they said they also had plans to bring approximately 15 more restaurants to the GTA over the next five years.

And while we know opinions about the American chain opening here range widely, the jury's still out on whether it'll be a Toronto success.