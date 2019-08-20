Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto chick fil a

Toronto's first Chick-fil-A location is about to open

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The world's most controversial chicken chain is about to open in Toronto, and the city is filled with both excitement and disgust

Toronto residents are either counting down the days until the fried chicken spot opens it's first Canadian location, or they're getting ready to boycott it because of CEO Dan Cathy's notoriously homophobic beliefs and practices.

Either way, Canada's first Chick-fil-A location will be open soon enough. 

A few months ago, the chain revealed the location of its forthcoming Toronto restaurant. 

They announced it would be housed in Yorkville's 1 Bloor Street East building at the corner of Yonge and Bloor, but an exact opening date was never released. 

Based on a few new details, it looks like it could be any day now. 

Photos of the outdoor sign wrapped in paper as well as shots of the ready-looking interior have been posted to social media, and it looks like construction on the restaurant is nearly or entirely complete. 

One tweet also indicates that employees have already picked up their uniforms. 

Another tweet speculates the restaurant will likely open between between August 26  and September 6. 

Either way, it's looking like it'll be pretty soon. 

Back when the company initially made the announcement they'd be opening in Toronto, they said they also had plans to bring approximately 15 more restaurants to the GTA over the next five years.

And while we know opinions about the American chain opening here range widely, the jury's still out on whether it'll be a Toronto success.

Lead photo by

torontoalumni

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Farm Boy is opening a Toronto location near one of the city's favourite supermarkets

Toronto's first Chick-fil-A location is about to open

10 places to go apple picking near Toronto

There are now secret menu items at the CNE for the first time ever

This Week on DineSafe: King Slice, The Alley, Booster Juice, Allwyn's Bakery, Demetres

Popular downtown pizza joint closes after over 40 years in Toronto

Popular Toronto Indian restaurant cut in half because of high rent

You can now get Beyond Meat empanadas in Toronto