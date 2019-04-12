Chick-fil-A reveals the location of its first Toronto restaurant

The world's most boycotted purveyor of fried chicken and biscuits appears to have found a home in Toronto's ritzy Yorkville neighbourhood, right at the corner of Yonge and Bloor Streets.

Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fast food chain famous for its waffle fries and financial ties to anti-LGBT hate groups, announced this past summer that it would be opening a Toronto location sometime in 2019.

An opening date for the store has yet to be announced, but an address is now public on the company's website: 1 Bloor Street East.

The restaurant chain also appears to have hosted a "fan event" in Toronto on Wednesday complete with food samples, a photo booth and promotional wall art, suggesting that opening day isn't too far away.

I got to taste menu items from @ChickfilA. An advance sampling of what’s coming soon to Toronto. First one in Canada! pic.twitter.com/hKeecupHCj — Alice (@ArmoAlice) April 11, 2019

Commercial lease brochures for the retail complex it will be housed in suggest that Chick-fil-A will be located next to Chef Mark McEwan's new grocery store on the Southeast corner of Yonge and Bloor.

This will be the 72-year-old company's first foray outside the U.S., but far from its last.

"We are close to securing locations in North York and southeastern Ontario," reads a post on the restaurant chain's website.

"Chick-fil-A is focused on expansion in the GTA, with plans to open at least 15 restaurants in the next five years, creating 50-75 new jobs per location."

If reaction to the company's initial announcement of a Toronto store is any indication, they may face some hurdles along the way.