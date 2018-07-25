Chick-fil-A is opening a location in Toronto

American's number one chicken chain is about to expand beyond the U.S. for the first time ever, and Toronto marks the first stop on its delicious, greasy agenda.

Chick-fil-A — they of the waffle fries, biscuit sandwiches and famously homophobic CEO — announced in a press release today that Toronto would be getting Canada's first-ever franchisee-owned location sometime in 2019.

And that's only the beginning. Chick-fil-A says that it plans to open 15 more restaurants in the GTA alone between now and 2023, creating 50 to 75 new jobs per location.

"The decision to invest in Toronto as our first international Chick-fil-A market isn’t one we take lightly," says Tim Tassopoulos, president of the company.

"We've spent years researching cities across the world, and the more time we spent here, the more we knew Toronto was the perfect place to roost. It will be our pleasure to serve you in 2019 and the years to come."

Toronto also likes food, if you haven't noticed, especially when it comes to us after years of sustained popularity in a foreign country.

Chick-fil-A is currently recruiting operators for its planned GTA locations, the first of which is slated to open in Toronto next year — though it has yet to be revealed where.

The Atlanta-based chain, founded in 1967, already boasts more than 2,300 restaurants in 47 states across the U.S. It's known for its original breaded chicken sandwich and "awesome sauce," but also serves everything from low-calorie grilled chicken salads to sausage and egg breakfast biscuits.

Despite being seen as highly controversial for many years on account of CEO Don Cathy’s religious beliefs (and his contesting of same-sex marriage), Chick-fil-A hit 50 consecutive years of sales growth in 2017.

This only speaks to how good that chicken actually is.