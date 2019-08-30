Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 52 minutes ago
chick fil a toronto

This is when the first Chick-fil-A location is opening in Toronto

The oh-so-controversial opening of Toronto's first Chick-fil-A location has been imminent for a while, but now we finally have an exact date. 

The fried chicken spot at 1 Bloor Street East will officially open its doors at 10:30 a.m. on Fri., September 6. 

The restaurant's Canadian website is officially live and includes the opening date announcement, a full menu with prices and more. 

The opening will likely be met with protesters, as many are preparing to boycott the chain for its financial ties to anti-LGBT hate groups

But the some of the city is also anxiously awaiting the opening, eager to try the fast-food spot's famous original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Whichever side you're on, the opening of Toronto's first Chick-fil-A location definitely has the city talking — and the drama is likely to continue once the restaurant opens next week.

Lead photo by

Jason Pham

