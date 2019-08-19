City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Maple Leaf Poultry

Activists rescue chickens from Maple Leaf Foods slaughterhouse in Toronto

City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The latest in a string of recent animal rights protests across Toronto saw activists storm Toronto's Maple Leaf Foods poultry slaughterhouse earlier today. 

According to animal rights activist Len Goldberg, protesters locked themselves to tubes connected to concrete blocks on the "kill floor" of the slaughterhouse, located at 100 Ethel Ave. in Toronto.

Activists also walked around the facility in order to "bare witness" to how the animals are treated and slaughtered. 

A team of activists work quickly with cutting tools to free chickens from cages inside the Maple Leaf foods slaughterhouse in Toronto.

About 12 police cruisers eventually arrived on the scene, but Goldberg said they were unable to remove protesters because of the concrete blocks — and the slaughterhouse was temporarily shut down. 

According to a video posted online, at least four chickens were freed during the protest. 

maple leaf foods

Activists cradle just-freed chickens awaiting slaughter at the Maple Leaf Foods slaughterhouse at 100 Ethel Avenue in Toronto.

Nearby at Keele and St. Clair, as a part of the overall protest against the slaughterhouse, activists blockaded the intersection

Police tweeted about the incident and said officers were on location to keep the peace. 

Similarly, yesterday, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre was put on lockdown after anti-fur protesters stormed the mall. 

maple leaf foods

Activists depart the Maple Leaf Foods slaughterhouse near the Stockyards District with four chickens they just freed.

The recent increase in protests is no coincidence: today is the last day of the Animal Liberation Toronto conference and activists have made a point of making their voices heard throughout.

Lead photo by

Condition One

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Activists rescue chickens from Maple Leaf Foods slaughterhouse in Toronto

Rusted TTC streetcar spotted in Haliburton forest

A TTC bus driver stopped at a local lemonade stand to buy cookies for his passengers

Toronto's heat wave will continue as temperatures will feel close to 40 C this week

Thousands show support for Kashmir during massive protest in Toronto

Chinese nationalists crash Hong Kong rally in Toronto with luxury cars

Doug Ford is following through with municipal funding cuts for 2020

Toronto Eaton Centre placed on lockdown after anti-fur protesters storm mall