Activists rescue chickens from Maple Leaf Foods slaughterhouse in Toronto

The latest in a string of recent animal rights protests across Toronto saw activists storm Toronto's Maple Leaf Foods poultry slaughterhouse earlier today.

According to animal rights activist Len Goldberg, protesters locked themselves to tubes connected to concrete blocks on the "kill floor" of the slaughterhouse, located at 100 Ethel Ave. in Toronto.

Animal rights activists just stormed the Maple Leaf Foods slaughterhouse in Toronto and rescued some chickens #Toronto https://t.co/eKYuCCiywa pic.twitter.com/jSPgwEpwOi — blogTO (@blogTO) August 20, 2019

Activists also walked around the facility in order to "bare witness" to how the animals are treated and slaughtered.

About 12 police cruisers eventually arrived on the scene, but Goldberg said they were unable to remove protesters because of the concrete blocks — and the slaughterhouse was temporarily shut down.

According to a video posted online, at least four chickens were freed during the protest.

Nearby at Keele and St. Clair, as a part of the overall protest against the slaughterhouse, activists blockaded the intersection.

Police tweeted about the incident and said officers were on location to keep the peace.

TRAFFIC DISRUPTION:

Keele St. & St. Clair Ave. W

- reports of a protest/demonstration

- reports of a large crowd blocking intersection

- potential slow down in area

- officers O/S to keep the peace#GO1575722

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2019

Similarly, yesterday, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre was put on lockdown after anti-fur protesters stormed the mall.

The recent increase in protests is no coincidence: today is the last day of the Animal Liberation Toronto conference and activists have made a point of making their voices heard throughout.