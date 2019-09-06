Christian group plans counter-protest in support of Toronto Chick-fil-A

Evangelical Christians who feel targeted by critics of Toronto's new Chick-fil-A location plan on responding to protests outside the Yonge and Bloor restaurant with a demonstration of their own.

Rev. Charles McVety, President of Canada Christian College and influencer of Ontario politicians, just announced that "thousands" of worshippers will gather in front of Canada's first-ever Chick-fil-A outpost on Saturday as part of their annual Jesus in the City parade.

The group's intentions are not to cause trouble: rather, they plan to pray en masse.

Christians Will Not Be Driven Out of the City

Be sure to March in the Jesus in the City Parade, Saturday, September 7th at noon. Queens Park to Bloor to Yonge and College. https://t.co/Kkpupg0RZv — Charles McVety (@CharlesHMcVety) September 6, 2019

"America's third largest fast food restaurant, Chick Fil-A is coming to Canada with their first store on Yonge St. in Toronto," reads a media release issued by McVety on Thursday night. "The founders are well respected Christians who do not allow their stores to open on Sunday."

"They also support family values organizations," the release continues. "Chick fil-A has become a target for radical left groups who attack them with protests and try to drive them out of business."

Thus, says McVety, Jesus in the City parade attendees will stop by Chick-fil-A on September 7 around 2 p.m. to "pray that those who hate us will find love in their hearts and support freedom."

Others, like pro-life activist Jack Fonseca, are encouraging their followers to support Chick-fil-A by ordering sandwiches.

Anti-Christian bigots will protest a chicken sandwich restaurant tomorrow just because the owner, a Christian, believes in the biblical definition of marriage.



In #Toronto this weekend?



Support Chick-fil-A by dropping in & ordering a sandwich!



I will.https://t.co/OWvm1afaVW — Jack Fonseca (@JackFonsec) September 6, 2019

"It is sad that people will express hatred of a business due to its expression of faith. We prayed to stop Prime Minister Trudeau's attack on our youth applying for summer jobs and we won," says McVety.

Of those who argue that Chick-fil-A has no place in Canada due to its owner's vocal opposition of same-sex marriage, as well as the company's long history of funding of anti-LGBTQ hate groups, the influential Christian right leader says this:

"I know that they will love the food as it is my favourite."