The protest at Chick-fil-A's Toronto store opening is going to be massive

Things are expected to get intense (and likely pretty greasy) at Yonge and Bloor in Toronto tomorrow morning when Chick-fil-A officially opens its first Canadian store.

The Georgia-based fast food chain, best known for its fried chicken, waffle fries and ties to anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups, is set to open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6 after months of getting locals all riled up.

Hundreds of Torontonians will undoubtedly line up, as they are wont to do, outside the new Chick-fil-A at 1 Bloor St. E to test out the company's product offerings tomorrow.

Hundreds more will gather in the same location, at the same time, to protest the very existence of Chick-fil-A in our home and native land.

It is time for hate and discrimination to #CluckOff. Join us to protest against the opening of Chick-fil-A in Toronto on Friday, September 6.

More details in our detailed announcement: https://t.co/ttztFOD1Aj#LGBTQ2S #Toronto #ArmyOfLovers pic.twitter.com/8uf8VlW1nt — The 519 (@The519) September 4, 2019

The 519, a City of Toronto agency and registered charity that supports local LGBTQ+ communities, just announced that it will be joining forces with the grassroots advocacy organization Liberation TO in protest of Chick-fil-A on Friday.

With support from The 519 and its powerful network of allies, the pre-planned protest by Liberation TO (which itself has a strong support base) should be even larger than expected.

"Join us to protest against the opening of Chick-fil-A in Toronto," reads a post on the 519's website. "CLUCK OFF DISCRIMINATION!"

The post states that anyone interested in joining Liberation TO and The 519 for tomorrow's protest can meet up at the latter group's Church & Wellesley headquarters to make unique signs around 9:30 a.m. Protesters will walk over to the intersection of Yonge and Bloor, a short distance away, around 10 a.m.

"Chick-fil-A has given millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ2S organizations, including known hate groups and proponents of conversion therapy, and continues to do so every year," reads The 519's post.

"Many U.S. cities, campuses, and retail outlets have refused to allow Chick-fil-A to locate within their spaces, and/or have been vocal opponents of the corporation's hateful values," it continues.

"Toronto and the rest of Canada need to be next in line."