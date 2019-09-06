People waited in line overnight for the opening of Chick-fil-A in Toronto

The most controversial fast food restaurant to hit Toronto in years has already attracted hundreds of people to its doors — and they're not even open yet.

Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fried chicken chain famous for its waffle fries and financial ties to anti-LGBTQ hate groups, opens at 10:30 a.m. this morning at 1 Bloor Street E.

Hopeful patrons started lining up in anticipation of the launch well ahead of time, however.

It's 5AM and there is people lined up outside the first Canadian Chick-fil-a to open in Toronto.



Who the hell lines up for a chicken sandwich? It doesn't open for another 5 hours! — OG | Oliv Gaming (@olivgaming) September 6, 2019

Whether it's the allure of tasting something previously only available in the U.S., a true love for fried chicken sandwiches, or the intense wave of press coverage aimed at Chick-fil-A's first Canadian location (much of it unflattering, for the record,) people are certainly interested in checking out the store.

As of 8:30 a.m., lineups were reportedly snaking all the way around the side of the building.

There were actually people who stayed overnight for the grand opening of the Chick Fil A in Toronto. Line ups are currently around the sides of the building and it doesn't even open for another 2 hours. I'm not committed enough to chick fil a to handle these lines pic.twitter.com/FE6RR9PLxP — Miss Noodle 🍜 (@_MissNoodle) September 6, 2019

This isn't atypical behaviour for Torontonians — we line up for pretty much everything — but Chick-fil-A is uniquely polarizing.

Multiple major advocacy groups are planning protests at Yonge and Bloor today in light of the restaurant's opening.

And yet... hardcore fast food fans remain undeterred.

Crazy line up this am - that goes around that corner - for @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/QKXexWYsXG — Jim Warren 🇨🇦 (@jimwarren416) September 6, 2019

"Chick-fil-A has given millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ2S organizations, including known hate groups and proponents of conversion therapy, and continues to do so every year," wrote The 519 in a release on Thursday.

"Many U.S. cities, campuses, and retail outlets have refused to allow Chick-fil-A to locate within their spaces, and/or have been vocal opponents of the corporation's hateful values," it continued. "Toronto and the rest of Canada need to be next in line."

I'm still shocked that the City of Toronto would even provide Chick-fil-A's store a license to begin with. Have a peaceful protest. #CluckOff — Gus Fosarolli (@GusF) September 6, 2019

The 519, along with Liberation TO and other champions of diversity and tolerance, will arrive to the new Chick-fil-A store as it opens around 10:30 a.m.

It remains to be seen how many people will be waiting in line to try those waffle fries when the location opens, but logic suggests it'll be a lot.