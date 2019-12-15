The top 10 new event venues in Toronto

New event venues in Toronto really know how to bring the party. Elegant or casual, massive or intimate, from birthdays and anniversaries to work parties and live music shows these places can provide what you need to make pretty much any celebration come to life.

Here are my picks for some of the top new event venues in Toronto.

Bays 12, 13 and 14 of the historic railroad roundhouse in the South Core have been converted into this nearly 7000-square-foot space with a capacity of 1000, which opened in April. Expect rustic beams and an industrial look.

150 Symes is now home to this sophisticated yet stripped-down 2400-square-foot space, composed of a "Grace's Room" main area and a more intimate "Tasting Lounge."

Situated near Queen's Park station, this space is inside the MaRS building and frequently hosts events on technology including roundtables, workshops, and hacknights, and you usually don't need any experience to participate.

Ever wished you could throw a party in your grandma's living room? Now you can, along with 20 of your closest friends. In-house catering is available for events held at this adorable little space on Jane.

Sip gin at an elegant curved bar while gazing at the equipment that distilled it at this Leslieville space. Cozy furniture and plants lend a living room feel.

Junction beer bar The Alpine recently opened up this live music venue underneath the restaurant. While the 1200-square-foot space with a full bar, pool table, flexible seating and stage hosts regular shows, it's also available for private rentals.

This brand spanking new event space that replaced longtime neighbourhood fixture Smash doubles as a coffee shop during the day.

Artscape adds another venue to their heavyweight roster with this new spot in the quickly developing Weston-Mount Dennis area. Regular event programming going on all the time encompasses everything from performance, art and community programming to storytelling and dance.

Toronto's shipping container market at Front and Bathurst has lots of options for short-term pop-ups and long term leases, and they've got a whopping 12,000 square feet of indoor event space at their disposal.

Throw an event that feels like it's inside a bouquet at this Greektown space decorated floor to ceiling with lush living plants and flowers.