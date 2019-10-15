This Week on DineSafe: Butter Baker, Tim Hortons, Playa Cabana, Subway, La Cubana

This week on DineSafe we learn that beyond Toronto's most popular Indian buffet restaurant shutting down, a number of chains received conditional passes upon inspection. Subway, Tim Hortons and Mucho Burrito all landed in some hot water.
Discover what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: October 7, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 7, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.
- Inspected on: October 7, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 7, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: October 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
La Cubana (92 Ossington Ave.)
- Inspected on: October 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (3270 Eglinton Ave. East)
- Inspected on: October 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
Subway (88 Queens Quay West)
- Inspected on: October 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tika (675 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: October 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (461 Sheppard Ave. East)
- Inspected on: October 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Robo Sushi (865 York Mills Rd.)
- Inspected on: October 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wild Wing (675 King St. West)
- Inspected on: October 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.