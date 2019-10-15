This Week on DineSafe: Butter Baker, Tim Hortons, Playa Cabana, Subway, La Cubana

This week on DineSafe we learn that beyond Toronto's most popular Indian buffet restaurant shutting down, a number of chains received conditional passes upon inspection. Subway, Tim Hortons and Mucho Burrito all landed in some hot water.

Discover what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: October 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Butter Baker (120 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: October 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.

Hero Certified Burgers (1265 Military Trl.)

Inspected on: October 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Playa Cabana (111 Dupont St.)

Inspected on: October 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Federick Restaurant (1920 Ellesmere Rd.)

Inspected on: October 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Gerrard Street Bakery (635 Gerrard St. East)

Inspected on: October 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

La Cubana (92 Ossington Ave.)

Inspected on: October 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Mucho Burrito (2000 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: October 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (3270 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: October 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Yeah Yeahs Pizza (1210 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: October 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.

Subway (88 Queens Quay West)

Inspected on: October 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tika (675 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Tim Hortons (663 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (461 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: October 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sushi Legend (10 Ravel Rd.)

Inspected on: October 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: October 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Robo Sushi (865 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: October 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Wild Wing (675 King St. West)