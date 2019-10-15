Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Butter Baker, Tim Hortons, Playa Cabana, Subway, La Cubana

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe we learn that beyond Toronto's most popular Indian buffet restaurant shutting down, a number of chains received conditional passes upon inspection. Subway, Tim Hortons and Mucho Burrito all landed in some hot water.

Discover what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Brazil Bakery & Pastry (1566 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Butter Baker (120 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.
Hero Certified Burgers (1265 Military Trl.)
  • Inspected on: October 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Playa Cabana (111 Dupont St.)
  • Inspected on: October 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Federick Restaurant (1920 Ellesmere Rd.)
  • Inspected on: October 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Gerrard Street Bakery (635 Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: October 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
La Cubana (92 Ossington Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Mucho Burrito (2000 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: October 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (3270 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: October 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Yeah Yeahs Pizza (1210 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Rodney's Oyster House (469 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
Subway (88 Queens Quay West)
  • Inspected on: October 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tika (675 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Tim Hortons (663 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (461 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: October 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sushi Legend (10 Ravel Rd.)
  • Inspected on: October 10, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Konjiki Ramen/Saryo (5051 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 11, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Robo Sushi (865 York Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: October 11, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wild Wing (675 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 11, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Butter Baker, Tim Hortons, Playa Cabana, Subway, La Cubana

Oat milk is suddenly the favourite non-dairy option at Toronto coffee shops

This is what it was like when Harvey's hamburgers first came to Toronto

Skewers are Toronto's latest food obsession

Splendid China Mall is Toronto's other massive Asian shopping centre

This new Toronto restaurant just won a major international design award

Toronto just got a bakery selling pork floss cakes

Toronto's discount kitchen supplies warehouse closing after 33 years