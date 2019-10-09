Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 21 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
little india toronto

Toronto's most popular Indian buffet restaurant shut down by health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 21 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Regulars at one of the most popular Indian lunch buffets in Toronto won't be able to stuff their faces with all the butter chicken and naan they can eat today.

Little India near Osgoode station is always rammed during lunch hour when they have a flat-priced buffet, but they were shut down by health inspectors on October 8 for some violations.

indian toronto

The DineSafe inspection at Little India showed numerous infractions.

Two crucial infractions were observed: insects and failure to protect food from contamination.

There were also two significant infractions: pests and failure to retain record of pest control measures taken for one year.

A minor infraction dinged the restaurant for not maintaining sanitary conditions in the food handling room.

The restaurant that's been around for decades has received a pass for its recent inspections for years, but did receive a conditional pass back in August.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's most popular Indian buffet restaurant shut down by health inspectors

Toronto devastated after Syrian restaurant closes because of death threats

One of the first Aroma locations in Toronto has closed

The Toronto Christmas Market is going to be even more expensive this year

Monopoly is back at McDonald's and Canadians are way too excited

The Ontario Food Terminal has been saved after threat of major changes

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Figo, A & W, Bar Raval, Pizza Nova, Sharetea

The Toronto cafe behind viral Tom Hanks and Ryan Gosling stunts is closing