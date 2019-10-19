Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
chung chun rice dogs

Outrageous Korean corndog chain opening its first Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Corn dogs may be known as American carnie classics, but they're getting a Korean twist with a brand called Chung Chun

Next week, Toronto is getting the first Canadian location ever of this massive chain that specializes in skewered corn dogs made from sticky rice. 

Opening at 11 Byng Ave. on October 23, Chung Chun already has more than 200 stores across Asia under its more common name, Chungchun Ssal. 

Forget cornbread batter: these chewy, sticky hot dogs are definitely not your average dog. 

Made from rice flour batter and panko crumbs, these deep fried sticks are way crispier than your typical stick, with a slight coating of sugar, cheese and sauces like mustard, wasabi mayo, or mango habanero sauce. 

Other locations like the San Diego store have gotten a squid version, but Toronto may have to wait for our version of the tentacled corn dog.

Lead photo by

Chung Chun Rice Dogs

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 restaurants you can buy in Toronto right now

These are the most unusual ramen you can get in Toronto

Outrageous Korean corndog chain opening its first Toronto location

Toronto's rock and roll restaurant closes after less than a year

Someone is leaving vinyl records outside a Toronto coffee shop

Toronto restaurant workers say allergies aren't an excuse to bring in your own food

Toronto dim sum restaurant shut down by health inspectors

Molson's new cannabis beverages will hit stores by the end of this year