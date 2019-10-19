Outrageous Korean corndog chain opening its first Toronto location

Corn dogs may be known as American carnie classics, but they're getting a Korean twist with a brand called Chung Chun.

Next week, Toronto is getting the first Canadian location ever of this massive chain that specializes in skewered corn dogs made from sticky rice.

Opening at 11 Byng Ave. on October 23, Chung Chun already has more than 200 stores across Asia under its more common name, Chungchun Ssal.

Forget cornbread batter: these chewy, sticky hot dogs are definitely not your average dog.

Made from rice flour batter and panko crumbs, these deep fried sticks are way crispier than your typical stick, with a slight coating of sugar, cheese and sauces like mustard, wasabi mayo, or mango habanero sauce.

Other locations like the San Diego store have gotten a squid version, but Toronto may have to wait for our version of the tentacled corn dog.