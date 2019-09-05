Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
mcdonalds donuts

McDonald's is now serving donuts at some of their Toronto locations

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Watch out, Tim Hortons: McDonald's is coming for your signature item.

The chain known for burgers and fries is now testing out donuts at select McCafe and restaurant locations in the Toronto area. 

Apple fritter, strawberry jelly, Boston Cream, sprinkle, and maple iced caramel are among the varieties.

Donuts are priced at $1.19, $1.99 for two and $5.99 for six. Good luck getting your hands on them, though...apparently they sell out quick.

According to McDonald's, the donuts have been available since August 27, and you have until December 2 to try and snag a baker's dozen.

However, some customers have pointed out that donuts are priced similarly to those at Tim Hortons, but are much smaller.

The move seems only fair, since Tim Hortons has started selling burgers.

It's actually not the first time McDonald's has sold donuts, either: they previously tested out a Celebration Donut for Pride month in Toronto.

They've also sold donuts at other international locations.

It seems the donuts are currently being tested in other Canadian cities as well.

Tim Hortons is no stranger to trying new things lately either, from an "Innovation Cafe" to plant-based meat and egg substitutes, so we'll just have to see whose strategies eventually win out with fast food diners in Toronto.

But most importantly...does this mean we'll see the return of McDonald's pizza?

Lead photo by

xnorx

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

McDonald's is now serving donuts at some of their Toronto locations

The protest at Chick-fil-A's Toronto store opening is going to be massive

Air Canada is about to open a sparkling new cafe at the Toronto airport

The LCBO is now delivering booze in under an hour through Foodora

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Burning Fridays, RGLR Coffee, Chai Pochana, Mumbai Express

Mouse spotted inside Chick-fil-A's first Toronto location

The most popular vegan restaurant at the Toronto Eaton Centre just shut down

Toronto is getting a fried chicken festival