McDonald's is now serving donuts at some of their Toronto locations

Watch out, Tim Hortons: McDonald's is coming for your signature item.

The chain known for burgers and fries is now testing out donuts at select McCafe and restaurant locations in the Toronto area.

Apple fritter, strawberry jelly, Boston Cream, sprinkle, and maple iced caramel are among the varieties.

Donuts are priced at $1.19, $1.99 for two and $5.99 for six. Good luck getting your hands on them, though...apparently they sell out quick.

According to McDonald's, the donuts have been available since August 27, and you have until December 2 to try and snag a baker's dozen.

However, some customers have pointed out that donuts are priced similarly to those at Tim Hortons, but are much smaller.

Tim Hortons has burgers and McDonalds has donuts, what in the heckie — ✨ Amanda ✨ (@Inner_Utopia) August 30, 2019

The move seems only fair, since Tim Hortons has started selling burgers.

Hi Mattie. Our Celebration Donut for Pride Month was available for a limited time from June 17th to June 23rd or while supplies last and only at McCafé Standalone locations in Toronto, ON. — McDonald's Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) July 9, 2019

It's actually not the first time McDonald's has sold donuts, either: they previously tested out a Celebration Donut for Pride month in Toronto.

OKAY SO. Over at the Australian McDonalds, they actually have cafe pastries as part of their McCafe menu, and one of them was a chocolate iced donut that sold out apparently WAY before lunch every time. I tried about 4, 5 times to get it, and then one morning, I GOT IT. VERY GOOD pic.twitter.com/7e6KpiW2cb — yυzαcĸυ✩ (@SYNCHROSONlC) August 11, 2019

They've also sold donuts at other international locations.

It seems the donuts are currently being tested in other Canadian cities as well.

Tim Hortons is no stranger to trying new things lately either, from an "Innovation Cafe" to plant-based meat and egg substitutes, so we'll just have to see whose strategies eventually win out with fast food diners in Toronto.

If McDonalds is going to start selling donuts, they should bring back their pizza too. pic.twitter.com/6yblTQTuPa — RG3 (@rascalgas) September 4, 2019

But most importantly...does this mean we'll see the return of McDonald's pizza?