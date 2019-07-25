Tim Hortons is now testing out plant-based eggs

Canada's most ubiquitous coffee chain is straight up wilin' out with its menu this summer after more than 50 years of being best known for serving mediocre coffee and tiny donut balls to hockey parents.

First, there was the roll out of breakfast sandwiches featuring plant-based sausage patties. Then came the Beyond Meat veggie burgers.

Now, fresh off launching its first ever high-end "innovation cafe" in downtown Toronto, Tim Hortons is testing out plant-based omelettes made from mung beans.

Customers at dozens of the brand's regular locations across the GTA, Kitchener and Waterloo can now substitute eggs on their breakfast sandwiches for an egg-like (but entirely vegan) product made by the popular, San Francisco-based food technology company JUST.

"The consumer demand for 100 per cent plant-based proteins is strong and continues to grow," said JUST's CEO Josh Tetrick in a statement on Wednesday.

"Canada is one of the most requested markets for JUST and we’re excited to be able to offer our product at select Tim Hortons locations for this market test."

Vegans across the continent are stoked (and jealous, in the case of our American friends) about the development.

"History has been made!" tweeted JUST co-founder and Humane Society VP Josh Balk on Thursday morning. "[JUST] has partnered with Tim Hortons to launch the world's first ever plant-based egg at a fast food chain."

You can order the vegan egg substitute now in both Vaughan and Richmond Hill, though it has yet to appear in any downtown Toronto stores.

That said, if the new plant-based omelette is even half as successful as Beyond Meat products have been for Tim Hortons, it won't be long before we see this new vegan option all over the country.