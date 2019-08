Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Est is opening September 3 in Leslieville, and will begin taking reservations August 1.

Alo is opening a private event space in Yorkville called The Salon sometime in the fall.

The John should be opening yet another location in Little Italy "super soon."

Moretti will be opening their Toronto location on August 8.

Bluestone Lane is opening another location at 2 Queen East.

Mira Mira is opening a Leslieville location serving ice cream in August.

Other news