This Week on DineSafe: iHalo Krunch, Freshii, Pizza Pizza, The Porch, Wild Wing, The Civic

This week on DineSafe, a number of chain restaurants landed conditional passes from Toronto health inspectors. Freshii, Pizza Pizza and Wild Wing all got busted.

The Civic (106 Broadview Ave.)

Inspected on: July 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Drom Taberna (458 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: July 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Fahrenheit Coffee (120 Lombard St.)

Inspected on: July 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 5, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Baskin Robbins (10 Dundas St. East)

Inspected on: July 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

iHalo Krunch (831 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: July 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizza Pizza (1 Centre Island Pk)

Inspected on: July 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizzaiolo (289 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: July 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Wild Wing (431 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: July 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Freshii (40 King St. West)

Inspected on: July 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Absolute Comedy (2335 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: July 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Coffee Oysters Champagne (214 King St. West)

Inspected on: July 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

