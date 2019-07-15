This Week on DineSafe: iHalo Krunch, Freshii, Pizza Pizza, The Porch, Wild Wing, The Civic

This week on DineSafe, a number of chain restaurants landed conditional passes from Toronto health inspectors. Freshii, Pizza Pizza and Wild Wing all got busted.
See what other local restaurants got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
The Civic (106 Broadview Ave.)
- Inspected on: July 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: July 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: July 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 5, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
- Inspected on: July 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pizzaiolo (289 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: July 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: July 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Freshii (40 King St. West)
- Inspected on: July 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: July 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wild Wing (2819 Kingston Rd.)
- Inspected on: July 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.