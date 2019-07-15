Eat & Drink
This Week on DineSafe: iHalo Krunch, Freshii, Pizza Pizza, The Porch, Wild Wing, The Civic

This week on DineSafe, a number of chain restaurants landed conditional passes from Toronto health inspectors. Freshii, Pizza Pizza and Wild Wing all got busted.

See what other local restaurants got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

The Civic (106 Broadview Ave.)
  • Inspected on: July 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Drom Taberna (458 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Fahrenheit Coffee (120 Lombard St.)
  • Inspected on: July 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Par-Tee Putt (26 Duncan St.)
  • Inspected on: July 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Dublin Calling/Rock 'n' Horse Saloon/The Porch/Adelaide Hall (250 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 5, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Baskin Robbins (10 Dundas St. East)
  • Inspected on: July 10, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
iHalo Krunch (831 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 10, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pizza Pizza (1 Centre Island Pk)
  • Inspected on: July 10, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pizzaiolo (289 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 10, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Wild Wing (431 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 10, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Captain's Boil (476 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 11, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Freshii (40 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 11, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Absolute Comedy (2335 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 12, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Coffee Oysters Champagne (214 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 12, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wild Wing (2819 Kingston Rd.)
  • Inspected on: July 12, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

