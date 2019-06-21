The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this summer

The most anticipated restaurants opening in Toronto this summer already have food lovers salivating. We’re getting everything from new beer bars and wine bars to destinations for Thai, vegan food and more.

Here are some new Toronto restaurants to look forward to this summer.

The people behind popular Toronto restaurants Khao San Road and Paris Paris are teaming up to create this Thai restaurant serving low intervention wines on Ossington.

Black Hoof on Dundas West may have closed, but the good news is it’s turning into this pasta and wine project run by Jen Agg.

It doesn’t have an official name yet, but Toronto vegans are already getting excited for this new project from the team behind recently closed Awai set to open at Bloor and Yonge in July.

A combination bed and breakfast and plant-based restaurant in Leslieville, this spot comes to us from the people behind Brooklynn and Nightowl.

Hopefully opening any day now, this restaurant and brewery in Leslieville has everyone beating down the door.

This craft brewery aims to inject new life into the Beaches area this summer.

A new wine bar from the team behind Bar Isabel is opening this July at Queen and Dovercourt.

The people behind the old Ku-kum and L'Absinthe Bar are teaming up and taking over the multi-level space in Little Italy that used to be Sidecar, and are hopefully opening very soon.

It should be a ton of fun to check out this new mini golf bar opening at the end of June on Duncan.

Toronto is getting its own location of this Italian restaurant this summer at the Soho Met Hotel.