kukum toronto

One of Toronto's favourite Indigenous restaurants shut down by landlord

An Indigenous restaurant known for its seal tartare is closing its doors, but possibly not for good.

A notice to terminate for failure of tenant to pay rent has been posted to the door of Ku-kum on Mount Pleasant, and they've announced on social media that they’ve supposedly chosen to close.

The notice states the restaurant, owned by the same people behind Snakes & Lattes, owes nearly $20,000 in rent.

“We are currently relocating to a much larger venue with a more central location to better serve YOU!” the restaurant wrote in a post to social media on Thursday.

“We would like to thank our customers and our neighbours in Midtown who have supported our efforts by growing our restaurant to what it has become today! We will announce our opening date next week, stay tuned!”

ku kum toronto

A lease termination notice currently posted to the front of Ku-Kum.

While Ku-kum remains closed, Toronto still has sources for Indigenous eats like NishDish and Pow Wow Cafe. The restaurant had previously been listed as up for sale.

Hector Vasquez

