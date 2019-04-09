Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
restaurants for sale toronto

10 restaurants you can buy in Toronto right now

Restaurants are bought and sold all the time in a perpetually changing city like Toronto. It may mean potentially saying goodbye to some old favourites, but you never know what new and exciting businesses might take their place.

Here are some restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto.

Ku-kum

This Mount Pleasant restaurant that's been introducing Toronto to Indigenous cuisine for years is asking $79,000 to take over the location. If need be, it'll be sad to see the beautiful piece of mural work in here go.

La Carnita 

Get in on a sweet Riverside location by purchasing this combination La Carnita and Sweet Jesus location for a whopping $779,000.

Farmhouse Tavern 

The asking price for this popular brunch spot with an amazing corner patio is $215,000, the owner apparently retiring. 

Pray Tell 

One of Toronto's most adorable cocktail bars at College and Ossington is for sale for the asking price of $188,000.

Chadani 

This fully equipped Indian restaurant on Colborne is looking to make a hand off for $149,000.

Salus Fresh Foods 

This Yonge and College casual healthy concept is asking $99,000 for its busy 678-square-foot location.

Entice

This modern 1800-square-foot restaurant located on West Queen West could be transformed from its current culinary lounge status for the asking price of $399,000.

Kanpai 

At $225,000 asking, this Asian snack bar that's been beloved for years is up for sale.

The Station 

This eccentric pub right at Bloor and Jane has a super accessible location, and for an asking price of $48,000 it stands to become a serious Swansea hub for a new owner.

Captain's Boil

The College location of this popular seafood boil chain with a patio out front is currently up for grabs for $149,000.

