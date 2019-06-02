Toronto's newest restaurant will come with a bed and breakfast

Toronto is home to some especially cute and cutting edge boutique hotels, but the newest seems set to take the cake.

Hotel Delilah on Gerrard East in Leslieville describes itself as a "bohemian restaurant with a BnB upstairs," opening this summer.

The menu will be totally meat-free, the kitchen headed up by Executive Chef Marcus Monteiro (Melrose on Adelaide), with the interior designed by Damon Snider (Rasa).

Above the restaurant will be a two-bedroom B n' B that will be lised on Airbnb for rental.

The space at 1036 Gerrard East was previously home to a hair design studio and spa.