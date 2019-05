Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Oakwood Hardware has officially reopened in Oakwood Village.

Cafe Elvy & Flo has opened in East Chinatown at 713 Gerrard.

Limon is now serving Latin American cuisine at 1089 St. Clair West.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Chat Bar will soon be opening a flagship location at 5312 Yonge in North York.

A location of Best Istanbul Restaurant is replacing Kensington Market Corner Cafe (formerly Jodie’s Joint) at 235 Augusta.

The Jim is looking to open up The Jim 2 Electric Boogaloo at College and Bathurst as well as two-in-one location The Jim Threesome at Queen and Broadview in June.

GarfieldEATS is officially opening on May 18 at 995 Bloor West.

Closed

Kibo Secret Garden will no longer be operating out of 1415 Bloor West, though they say some sort of reopening will be announced.

Kenny's Fresh Foods has closed at Scarlett and Eglinton West.

Other news