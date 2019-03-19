Toronto is getting North America's first Garfield-themed restaurant

Garfield-shaped pizza is about to hit Toronto by way of a new restaurant dedicated to the hungry orange comic strip cat of our childhoods.

Very soon, you'll be able to get pizzas, lasagna, coffee, and cookies delivered to your home, courtesy of a new business called GarfieldEats.

GarfieldEats, which looks like it's gearing up to open on Bloor just west of Dovercourt very soon, will mark the first restaurant dedicated to the 40-year-old cartoon cat in North America.

The app-based 'mobile restaurant' is already operating in Dubai, where drivers deliver orders for free in environmentally-friendly packaging while riding on green electric Garfield scooters.

Toronto Apple and Android users will soon have access to an app that lets them order lasagna, as well as pizza and cookies created in the likeness of this beloved feline's head.

There will also be a few different flavours of "Garficcino" coffees and fruit juices.

According to the website, GarfieldEats' co-founders Nathen Mazri and Pascal Haider approached Garfield's original cartoonist Jim Davis to create the world's first Garfield-shaped pizza.

The brand's "entergagement" app—a portmanteau for "entertainment" and "engagement"—is more than just a food ordering app; it also lets users do stuff like watch Garfield cartoons and play a GarfieldEats Foodattack game.

The physical store on Bloor will be cashier-less, instead offering mobile phones on the walls for guests to order from. You'll also be able to play some augmented reality Garfield games while you wait for your food.

GarfieldEats plans to open more locations worldwide by 2025. In the meantime, it'll be opening in Toronto come April. Let's hope it's not on a Monday—Garfield hates Mondays.