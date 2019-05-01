New restaurants in Toronto shower us with flavours. Southern Thai food, ramen, Japanese, and a beer garden are just some of the fun new additions that joined the city’s food scene this spring.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Try a new side of Thai at this multi-level restaurant from the owner of Si Lom that replaced Platito in Baldwin Village.

This restaurant on Queen near Trinity Bellwoods from the same people behind iHalo Krunch serves Asian food in a fun environment.

From the creator of Artisan Noodle comes this new restaurant at Bay and Dundas that does all sorts of noodle dishes.

This restaurant has a new location on Queen West serving their signature creamy ramen.

Bloor and Sherbourne now has this classy French restaurant in a historic building from the same people behind Canoe Restaurant.

Cocktails and sharing plates can now be had at this restaurant in Bloordale. They also host live DJs on weekends.

Toronto just got a new destination for thick Japanese noodles in the form of this Annex spot.

The Entertainment District now has this restaurant for charcoal and ordinary pasta where you can build your own combinations of noodles and toppings.

The popular Yorkville bar has extended into Corktown with this new location serving up both brunch and dinner fare.

Right across from the Rogers Centre, Steam Whistle has expanded with this German style beer garden with food from the Food Dudes.