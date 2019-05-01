Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
new restaurants toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for April

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
New restaurants in Toronto shower us with flavours. Southern Thai food, ramen, Japanese, and a beer garden are just some of the fun new additions that joined the city’s food scene this spring.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Koh Lipe

Try a new side of Thai at this multi-level restaurant from the owner of Si Lom that replaced Platito in Baldwin Village.

Three Monks and a Duck

This restaurant on Queen near Trinity Bellwoods from the same people behind iHalo Krunch serves Asian food in a fun environment.

Artisan Plus

From the creator of Artisan Noodle comes this new restaurant at Bay and Dundas that does all sorts of noodle dishes.

Hakata Shoryuken Ramen

This restaurant has a new location on Queen West serving their signature creamy ramen.

Maison Selby 

Bloor and Sherbourne now has this classy French restaurant in a historic building from the same people behind Canoe Restaurant.

The Delaware

Cocktails and sharing plates can now be had at this restaurant in Bloordale. They also host live DJs on weekends.

Udon Kitanoya

Toronto just got a new destination for thick Japanese noodles in the form of this Annex spot.

SOS Pasta

The Entertainment District now has this restaurant for charcoal and ordinary pasta where you can build your own combinations of noodles and toppings.

Bar Reyna on King East

The popular Yorkville bar has extended into Corktown with this new location serving up both brunch and dinner fare.

Steam Whistle Biergarten

Right across from the Rogers Centre, Steam Whistle has expanded with this German style beer garden with food from the Food Dudes.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at SOS Pasta

