The top 10 French onion soup in Toronto

French onion soup in Toronto is the ultimate combination of croutons, cheese, broth and of course, onions. This warming, ooey-gooey, steamy dish may have been pioneered in France, but here in Canada it's become a perfected bistro item.

Here are my picks for the top French onion soup in Toronto.

Maison Selby 

This French restaurant in a converted 135-year-old mansion near Sherbourne station serves a French onion soup thats extra gooey on top thanks to adding stretchy cheese curds to the mix of Emmental and Gruyere.

Cluny

French onion soup made with glazed onions and beef broth is topped with a ton of melted Gruyere at this Distillery District restaurant.

Jules Bistro 

A few locations of this French restaurant all serve a vegetarian version of French onion soup that isn't topped with cheese, but still has lots and lots of croutons.

Soup comes extra cheese at the Kingston Social House. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Kingston Social House

This tucked-away, one-of-a-kind restaurant on Kingston Road serves a stretchy French onion soup topped with melty Gruyere in cozy confines as part of an internationally-inspired menu.

Chantecler 

The perfectly browned, overflowing French onion soup at this Parkdale restaurant is made with sherry and Gruyere.

Le Select 

The French onion soup at this restaurant in the King West area is made with genuine Swiss raw-milk Emmental.

Cafe Cancan

Harbord Village has this restaurant for French onion soup made with braised beef, sherry, and cave-aged Gruyere.

Carens Rosedale

This Rosedale restaurant serves an iconic gratinee a l'oignon in a perfect white pot.

Get a classic French Onion Soup from Gare de L'Est in Leslieville. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Gare de l’Est

Leslieville has this restaurant where the French onion soup is made with beef broth and topped with Emmental and Gruyere. 

La Societe

The French onion soup at this Yorkville restaurant has a thick layer of Gruyere on top and crostini.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Maison Selby

