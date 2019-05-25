The top 5 Argentinian restaurants in Toronto

Argentinian restaurants in Toronto have been getting more plentiful lately. This beautiful country is known for its beef, but the cuisine by no means stops there.

Here are my picks for the top Argentinian restaurants in Toronto.

This narrow restaurant on Ossington grills in full view of the dining room, and carves cured ham right off the leg.

Small hot and cold plates along with massive ribeyes to share are on the menu at this Roncesvalles restaurant.

Huge steaks, empanadas, ceviche, guacamole and chori-pan sandwiches are the specialty of this moody restobar on West Queen West.

Upscale starters, empanadas and charcoal-grilled dishes are on the menu at this Little Italy restaurant.

Argentinian influences play well with Peruvian and other cuisines at this South American steakhouse in the Entertainment District.