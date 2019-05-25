Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
argentinian restaurants toronto

The top 5 Argentinian restaurants in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Argentinian restaurants in Toronto have been getting more plentiful lately. This beautiful country is known for its beef, but the cuisine by no means stops there. 

Here are my picks for the top Argentinian restaurants in Toronto. 

Tanto

This narrow restaurant on Ossington grills in full view of the dining room, and carves cured ham right off the leg. 

Bacan

Small hot and cold plates along with massive ribeyes to share are on the menu at this Roncesvalles restaurant. 

Ama Always

Huge steaks, empanadas, ceviche, guacamole and chori-pan sandwiches are the specialty of this moody restobar on West Queen West. 

Vos

Upscale starters, empanadas and charcoal-grilled dishes are on the menu at this Little Italy restaurant.

Casa Fuego

Argentinian influences play well with Peruvian and other cuisines at this South American steakhouse in the Entertainment District. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Bacan

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of Toronto's favourite Indigenous restaurants shut down by landlord

The top 5 Argentinian restaurants in Toronto

Ex-con visits Toronto restaurant after hearing good reviews in prison

Popular Korean fried chicken restaurant in Toronto is closing

15 restaurants in Toronto where you can eat in your gym clothes

Win VIP tickets to the Wine & Spirit Festival

The top 15 food events in Toronto this June

Ontario government and The Beer Store are fighting over beer in corner stores