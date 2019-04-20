Toronto restaurants want you to fork over hundreds for your brunch

Brunch has never been the cheapest or most necessary meal of the day, but that doesn't stop people in Toronto from lining up for it weekend after weekend. But, would you shell out over a hundred bucks for an Easter buffet?

That's exactly what one Yorkville restaurant in particular wants diners to do, and the $110 price tag for the Easter brunch buffet at STK doesn't even include mimosas, caesars, tax or gratuity.

Would you pay $110 for brunch in Toronto? https://t.co/xzraTV1IYW — blogTO (@blogTO) April 16, 2019

There is, however, a carving station with slow-roasted filet of beef and leg of lamb, as well as parfaits, frittatas, cheeses, French toast, and smoked salmon platters.

The price isn't even that unique for the area.

Cafe Boulud, just minutes away, is also charging $89 for their seated three-course Easter brunch, $55 for (very lucky) kids.

Their high-end menu involves yellowtail tartare, frog legs and crab bennies, and though it also doesn't include drinks, at least the food is delivered to your table.

Only if it's open bar — Evan (@Cooking_Math) April 16, 2019

TOCA in the Ritz Carlton is doing a buffet like STK, though they're arguably already well known for theirs and happen to be charging $94 per person and $47 for kids under 12 (who won't be able to take advantage of the bottomless caesars and mimosas).

Their sample menu online is a three-page free-for-all of lobster tails, oysters, cheeses, pastries, frittata, ricotta pancakes, prime rib, roasted bass and much more.

Hate holiday brunch ... to expensive and busy... — Jen m (@Jenm27397427) April 16, 2019

Whether you celebrate Easter for religious reasons or just religiously celebrate Easter brunch, ultimately like so many other expensive foods Toronto has seen, it's up to the food lovers of the city to decide whether they're down to pay the price.