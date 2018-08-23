Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
gold burger cne

This is how many people have bought the $100 gold burger at the CNE

Not all that glitters is gold, but in the case of this sensational food item at the CNE, maybe it is; a $100 burger covered in gold leaf is being sold, created by Bacon Nation.

It’s hard to say which is more insane, the gold leaf covering the burger’s bun or the $100 price tag. Sticker shock didn’t deter some CNE visitors willing to shell out, though. So far 44 people have bought the full price $100 Gold Burger.

They’ve sold over 500 of the smaller $24.95 24K Slider version of the burger, however. Fourty-four people buying the $100 version already amount to $4400, but add $12,475 on top of that for the sliders and you have yourself a decent chunk of change.

That’s almost 600 people who have crossed the CNE picket line for a taste of the monstrosity. The irony of selling something so ludicrous for such a high price during a worker lock out hasn’t escaped notice, though.

The burger is one of the most expensive food items ever for sale at the CNE, but although the gold has a priceless look to it, the precious metal has no effect on the taste.

Are 540 burgers and sliders worth the over $15,000 they’ve raked in during the few weeks the CNE’s been open? The only way to really know is to take inventory yourself and see if your bank account (and your morals) could take the hit.

Hector Vasquez

