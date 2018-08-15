The 10 most outrageous food coming to the CNE

Food coming to the CNE this year give the people what they want: gold, rainbows, ramen, Cheetos and of course, lots and lots of deep-frying. Though the priciest item this year may top out at a hundred bucks, the best thing about the CNE has always been that there are so many options. If you don’t want to go big ,you don’t have to go home.

Here’s the most outrageous food coming to the CNE for 2018.

$100 Gold Burger

A brioche bun covered in 24-karat gold is the crowning glory of this burger already fit for a king, with two beef patties, cheese, smashed avocado, onion rings, and of course bacon (seeing as this offering comes from Bacon Nation).

The Heartbreak S’mores

Fried chicken is sandwiched between brioche buns, dipped in chocolate, then topped with graham crackers and icing sugar for this epic summer sandwich from Heartbreak Chef.

Luck Struck Cheesecake on a Stick

Cake Shack is putting a whole piece of cheesecake on stick, bringing the sophisticated dessert down a peg with the child-like topping of Lucky Charms.

Rainbow KitKat Crepe

The Royal Crepe is turning out crepes with a technicolour batter rather than the usual ordinary old beige, stuffed with banana, strawberries, nutella, KitKat and finished off with a scoop of your choice of ice cream.

Hong Kong Style French “Toast” Curds

King of Curds puts a twist on the typical artery-clogging deep-fried cheese curds by topping them with peanut butter, condensed milk, and a pat of butter to evoke over-the-top Chinese dessert toasts.

Dutch “Luv” Puffs

These puffs are actually decked-out versions of Dutch poffertjes, fluffy little pancakes about the size of a loonie. They’re normally topped with nothing more than butter and powdered sugar, but here they get taken to the next level with condensed milk, shaved coconut and pineapple.

Korean Fried Frog Legs

There’s nothing swampy about this rendition of frog legs with a sticky sauce. The sweet and spicy blend has the meat of this amphibian tasting just as juicy as any Korean fried chicken.

Fettuccine al Bowlo

Eat the bowl too with this take on a classic, creamy fettuccine alfredo inside a bread bowl from Eat My Bowls.

Thrilla in Manila

Yatai is stepping up their ramen burger offerings this year by sticking healthy hunks of spam in between signature fried ramen buns.

Concha with Ice Cream

Pancho’s is bringing the Latin flair by making an iconic pastry into an ice cream sandwich. They’re also filling their legendary churros with cheese this year.