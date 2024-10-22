Eat & Drink
coffee crisp

The history of Coffee Crisp and its origins in a Toronto chocolate factory

Canada is known for a lot of delicious treats – maple syrup, Beaver Tails, poutine and even, Coffee Crisp. But did you know that the crispy wafer chocolate combination was first produced in Toronto? 

One of the country's most beloved and iconic treats is a Canadian original since 1939, according to Nestlé Canada.

For years, Canadians have indulged in the coffee-flavoured, chocolate-wafer combination, that is unique to the country.

But its ancestry dates back years, having begun in the U.K. in the 1930s.

The sweet taste of history

Coffee Crisp was first known as a chocolate bar named Rowntree's Wafer Crisp. It was then later introduced to Canadians as Biscrisp.

"In 1938, a coffee variation was added to the line of flavoured Biscrisps and eventually became known as Coffee Crisp," says Nestlé Canada.

coffee crisp

Coffee Crisp chocolate bars in production at the Nestle Factory in Toronto prior to getting covered in chocolate.

"By 1948 Coffee Crisp was one of Canada's most popular confectionery products, a position it has maintained throughout the years."

More than 153 million of these bars are produced in Canada every year and Halloween happens to be one of its peak times. Coffee Crisps have only been made in one factory across the country and that's right in Toronto at 72 Sterling Road.

coffee crisp

Coffee Crisp chocolate bars awaiting packaging at the Nestle factory.

Throughout the years there have been limited-edition releases like the fruit-flavoured Coffee Crisp bars in Orange and Raspberry back in 2001, and most recently its Coffee Shop-inspired flavours like Carmel Iced Cappuccino, Vanilla Iced Cappuccino and Pumpkin Spiced Latte.

That's not to mention the other variations released like Coffee Crisp Thins and Stix, Coffee Crisp Pops, bite-sized Coffee Crisp.

coffee crisp

A bin of Coffee Crisp at the Nestle factory on Sterling Road in Toronto.

The wafered chocolate along with other chocolate favourites like Kit Kat, Aero, and Smarties are produced in Toronto, too.

Photos by

Jesse Milns
