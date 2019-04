Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

A reminder that Reunion Island now has a space in pop-up market Stackt.

Quebec chain for Montreal smoked meat Rock'n Deli now has a location at CF Shops at Don Mills.

Rolltation is giving away free sushi burritos for their grand opening at 10 Dundas East today.

Montecito has opened wine bar By The Glass on their second floor.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon