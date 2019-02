Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Pizza Forno now has another of their automatic "pizza ATMs" at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre.

McEwan Foods is now open at Yonge & Bloor in the same building as Nordstrom Rack.

The newest location of Pi Co. is now open at 60 Colborne.

Dylan's Candy Bar is now open in Hudson's Bay on Queen.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

DeePizz is promising to bring "the newest freshest halal pizza" to Little Italy soon.

Flipside, a licensed "donut pub," will soon be opening in the Distillery District, and is giving away free donuts on Valentine's Day.

Pi Co. looks to also be opening another location soon at Lipincott and Bloor in the Annex.

Sash will be opening in the next few months in Summerhill.

Closed

Insta-worthy bakery Cakes Cove on St. Clair West has shut down.

Other news