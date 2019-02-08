Eat & Drink
Report Inaccuracy
cakes cove toronto

Bakery that makes Toronto's most Instagrammable cakes forced to shut down

Report Inaccuracy

A popular St. Clair West bakery known for making epicly-designed cakes and chocolates has shut down after flooding in their building. 

Cakes Cove, which famously made Margot Robbie's birthday cake along with a slew of other cool zombie- and Star Wars-themed goods, is allegedly being forced to move out of their shop following extensive damage to their building at 1074 St. Clair Ave. 

According to the bakery, flooding in an upstairs unit of their building on January 5 caused "massive damage." 

"...Unfortunately, our Landlord decided to terminate our lease instead of doing the legally required repairs in an attempt at patching over to hide the damages," says the shop.

Stagnant dirty water from the flood caused "catastrophic mold damages" and the bakery has lost thousands in damaged products and lost business throughout the process.

"Rest assured that since we don't want others to suffer from these incomplete patch repairs, we have taken steps to notify the proper health and safety authorities." 

They've now launched an IndieGogo campaign in attempt to raise $40,000, which the bakery says will cover costs for a new lease, damaged ingredients, lost product, and permits. 

Since announcing the fundraiser yesterday, the bakery has raised close to $1,500. The bakery has yet to announce a new location, but supporters have just over a month to lend their support before the campaign ends.  

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

