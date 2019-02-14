The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

The hottest restaurants in Toronto right now are a mix of swanky dinner spots with incredible decor, projects from top Toronto chefs, and mysterious getaways with nary a sign in sight. There's no shortage of boozy drinks on the list—there's cocktails abound at these new city arrivals.

Here are my picks for the hottest restaurants in Toronto right now.

This plush and pink King West spot has been the talk of the town for more reasons than one. Aside from its all-dressed oysters and impressive selection of champagne, this mysterious spot has a secret: another restaurant called à toi, hidden somewhere inside.

You won't find many people wearing jeans in here. Serving caviar and truffle chicken, this restaurant and bar is definitely more of a shirts-with-collars type of place. Head up to the 31st floor of the St. Regis Hotel in the Financial District to experience the glamour.

This homey French kitchen helmed by head chef Zach Barnes takes over the old Home of the Brave digs to bring shareable dishes and a tasting menu on weekends. Expect sophisticated eats like sea bream and beetroot tartare at this sweet King West spot.

Sitting on the waterfront is this Latin American restaurant in the Beaches with the world's longest open fire grill. Delicious aged meats come straight out of their dry age room—the largest in Canada—and onto your plate in the form of lamb racks with chimichurri sauce.

As with all Leemo Han's projects, there's no sign indicating the presence of this low-lit bar in Bloordale Village. Manage to find the place, however, and be rewarded with takes on Korean staples and makgeolli rice wine served in teapots.

The West Queen West diner Swan recently got an upgrade and an extra "Le" in its name thanks to Jen Agg of now-closed Black Hoof and co-owners. Bone marrow butter and late night fondue taste better eaten in booths.

This second rendition of Byblos is a visual stunner. If not for the tasty Mediterranean menu, the decor alone is worth a visit. Visit this Yonge and Eglinton wonder to dine on Turkish manti dumplings beneath hanging Moroccan tapestries.

Hidden above one of the best Italian restaurants in the city, La Palma, is this Palms Springs-inspired cove serving a refined menu. Small and pretty dishes like chickpea fritters go well with their list of artisanal cocktails.

Olive oil lovers will relish in Bar Buca's second and bigger outpost up at Yonge and Eglinton. I highly recommend indulging in a burrata with truffle, or better yet, the incredible pugliese-style pizza that comes covered in lard.

Chef Anthony Rose of Rose and Sons has transformed the old Bar Begonia space into this rustic restaurant serving Middle Eastern eats. Inspired by the bazaars of Morocco and Turkey, expect spreads of hummus, tabouleh, and tahini at this Dupont spot.