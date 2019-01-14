The 10 most anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto this year

The most anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto for 2019 showcase all the city has to offer. From new ventures by staple names to re-imagined concepts, these new spots are sure to be buzzed about heavily as their opening date nears.

Here are my picks for the most hotly anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto this year.

Sergeui Kourokhtine, previously the owner of Le Notre on Harbord Street at Manning, has decided to shut down his French Bistro and replace it with a modern Russian restaurant. The concept sounds intriguing (yes, there will be vodka) and it should be making its debut very soon.

Toronto catering company Cinq Foods is finally opening its own brick-and-mortar restaurant, and it will be located on Danforth East, between Greenwood and Coxwell. Judging from this preview, its interior looks as beautiful as the food will likely taste.

Three years after first announcing its intention to open a Toronto location, this gi-normous Italian marketplace should be making its grand entrance at the Manulife Centre in Yorkville this fall. There will be sit-down restaurants, casual eateries and a brewery. Get excited.

One of Montreal's most popular vegetarian and vegan restaurants will be coming to King and Portland this spring, with plans to open its first Toronto outpost in May. Expect tasty vegan burgers, tacos and weekend brunch along with botanical cocktails and natural wine and beer.

Oliver & Bonacini will soon be opening this all-day dining spot in the historic C.H. Gooderham House at Sherbourne and Selby. It will feature a lower-level speakeasy and a garden patio in addition to three distinct main-floor rooms that will also serve weekend brunch.

Vegan restaurants are on the rise. Chef David Lee and the Chase Hospitality Group will be transforming what was formerly Nota Bene into a new Planta concept with Asian-influences that's set to open in this Queen West space this spring.

As early as this spring, a huge market constructed from around 120 shipping containers should be opening in a vacant plot of land at Front and Bathurst. Businesses will include restaurants and bars, and it sounds like a larger, possibly more fascinating version of Market 707.

Hometown brewer Steam Whistle is opening a German-style beer garden this spring in its downtown space at Roundhouse Park. Look forward to German food hall classics like Wurst, schnitzel and fried potatoes, plus plant-based options for vegans. And, of course, there will be beer.

Opening this winter at Yorkdale is this new Japanese restaurant by the same team behind Miku. It plans to serve quality aburi and traditional-style sushi in a more casual and fast-paced setting that will somehow incorporate state-of-the-art technology.

Chef Elias Salazar (Kay Pacha) will soon be opening this new Peruvian spot in a yet-to-be-announced location in the city. The restaurant will include Chifa (Chinese Cantonese-Peruvian), Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese) and Italo-Peruvian dishes along with classics like ceviche (and of course, Pisco).