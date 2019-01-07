Steam Whistle is opening a beer garden in Toronto this spring

Steam Whistle may be a homegrown brew, but soon you'll be able to drink it in a German-style beer garden.

Toronto's most famous pilsner brand will be opening up a permanent beer garden—aptly named Bier Garten—early this spring.

Taking over the brewery's old bottling area at the Roundhouse, this indoor 2,500-square-foot space will fit 100 guests, with a potential 50-person patio outside for those summer days.

Like all German food halls, you can expect European-style eats like sausages, schnitzels, pork hocks, and fried potatoes, along with a vegan menu to go along with your brew.

According to Josh Hillinger, Steam Whistle's Onsite Experience Manager, you'll be able to order your eats from a 20-foot shipping container inside the hall.

As for drinks, there'll be a limited beer menu consisting of Steam Whistle's pilsner and the Munich Lager from their spin-off brand Von Bugle, both filtered and unfiltered.

And if you're not a beer fan, Bier Garten will also be serving some cocktails and Bavarian riesling wines.