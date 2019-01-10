Eat & Drink
lov toronto

Popular Montreal vegan restaurant opening Toronto location

Lov, one of Montreal’s most adored vegetarian and vegan spots, will be opening a Toronto location this spring.

Slated to open at King and Portland in May, the restaurant is known for its menu of vegetarian burgers, tacos and brunch accompanied by organic wine and beer, botanical cocktails and artisanal Quebecois spirits.

There are already three locations open in Montreal spreading Lov’s philosophy of scratch cooking and local sourcing.

There’s stiff competition with a ton of great vegetarian restaurants already operating here in Toronto, but if the Montreal-based brand’s reputation precedes it, something tells me it’ll be Lov at first sight.

