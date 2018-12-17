Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 38 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
pizza toronto

The top 5 new pizza in Toronto

New pizzas in Toronto seem to be topped with just about anything these days, from vegan buffalo wings to chili jelly, donair meat to squash, pesto to...dare I say it...pineapple! There are no rules when it comes to pizza in Toronto so you might as well have fun with it at these newly-opened spots.

Here are my picks for the top new pizza in Toronto.

Big Trouble

Pizzas from this tiny spot in Chinatown have imaginative toppings like truffle-infused ricotta, butter, jam, a variety of fancy mushrooms and lemon zest. 

Virtuous Pie

Pizzas at this 100% vegan joint in Little Italy come on three-day dough with toppings like buffalo cauliflower, squash, and vegan versions of cheddar and white sauces.

Jessy’s

Halifax-style pizza has a new home in Toronto on Dundas West for pies topped with donair meat.

Blondies

Food Dudes came out with this pizza concept housed in a little pink building in Leslieville this year, made-to-order pies topped with scratch “red” (tomato) or “blonde” sauce.

Rosina

Calabrian-style pizzas topped with honey and olives are now available on Queen West from this restaurant.

Hector Vasquez at Rosina

